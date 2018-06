Melania Trump will not travel to G7, North Korea summits

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump will not attend the G7 summit this year or join the President when he travels to Singapore for the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, her spokeswoman tells CNN.

The first lady has not been seen publicly for 24 days. She was last spotted with President Donald Trump on May 10 at Andrews Air Force Base as they welcomed home three Americans who had been held prisoner in North Korea.

Trump had what her spokeswoman described as a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney issue on May 14 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The first lady remained in the hospital for five nights following the procedure prior to returning to the White House on May 19.

As days have passed into weeks without a sighting of the first lady, speculation about Trump's lack of public schedule spawned several internet conspiracy theories, from plastic surgery to a stealth move back to New York City.

Trump's communications director Stephanie Grisham denied the rumors, telling CNN the first lady has been recuperating, but also taking meetings with her staff at the White House, discussing her initiatives as well as upcoming events like the Congressional Picnic and Fourth of July.

