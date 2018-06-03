Melania Trump expected to attend Gold Star event at White House

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump is expected to attend a White House event on Monday evening to honor Gold Star families, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, confirms to CNN.

Although the President and Mrs. Trump hosted a similar event last year, the attendance of the first lady at this year's reception will mark the first time she has participated in an official event, either alone or by her husband's side, since May 10 when the first couple greeted freed American prisoners upon their return to Andrews Air Force Base following captivity in North Korea.

Four days later, the first lady entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for what her spokeswoman described as a benign kidney procedure. Trump remained hospitalized for five nights following the procedure, returning to the White House on May 19.

Since then, Trump has not been seen in public, nor did she join the President, his children Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany Trump, daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, at Camp David this weekend.

Despite her planned attendance at Monday's event, the first lady will not be traveling to the G7 summit this year or join the President when he goes to Singapore for the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, her spokeswoman told CNN.

Read More