Giuliani says Trump shouldn't testify because 'our recollection keeps changing'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that the President should not testify before special counsel Robert Mueller because "our recollection keeps changing."

Giuliani made the comment when asked about fellow Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow's contradictory remarks on whether the President weighed in on a statement put out about his son Donald Trump Jr.'s controversial 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.

Sekulow co-authored with then-Trump attorney John Dowd a confidential January letter to special counsel Robert Mueller that acknowledged for the first time that Trump "dictated" the 2016 statement , contradicting several public statements by Sekulow and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

"I think Jay was wrong," Giuliani said on ABC's "This Week." "I mean, this is -- this is the reason you don't let the President testify. If, you know, every, our recollection keeps changing, or we're not even asked a question, and somebody makes an assumption, in my case, I made an assumption and then I, then, then we corrected, and I got it right out as soon as, as soon as, as soon as it happened. I think that's what happened here."

Giuliani added that he is still leaning against recommending that Trump do an interview with Mueller, but "we want to keep an open mind" if the special counsel can keep it brief and to a narrow set of topics. He also said the legal team would go to court if Mueller were to subpoena the President.

