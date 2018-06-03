Washington (CNN) Former President Bill Clinton said that impeachment hearings would have begun if a Democratic president, instead of Donald Trump, were in power and the Russia investigation was as far along as it is now.

"I think if the roles were reversed -- now, this is me just talking, but it's based on my experience -- if it were a Democratic president, and these facts were present, most people I know in Washington believe impeachment hearings would have begun already," Clinton told "CBS Sunday Morning."

The former Democratic president added, "And most people I know believe that the press would have been that hard, or harder. But these are serious issues."

As of last month, the special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation has led to 75 criminal charges, five guilty pleas, and one sentencing.

Asked if the media has been unfair to Trump in its reporting on the Russia probe, Clinton said, "I think they have tried by and large to cover this investigation based on the facts."

