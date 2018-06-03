Sea level rise is pushing coastal property owners to move to higher ground

Terry L. Anderson is the John & Jean DeNault Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, where he is co-director of a project on adaptation to climate change. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Despite the apocalyptic drumbeat from climate scientists, most Americans remain skeptical that climate change is the "most urgent threat facing our entire species," as actor Leonardo DiCaprio argues. According to a 2017 Yale poll, only 20% of Americans were "very worried" about global warming. Moreover, a Pew survey found that only 39% of Americans trust scientists "a lot" for "full and accurate information about the causes of global climate change."

This does not mean, however, that most Americans side with President Donald Trump in thinking climate change is a "hoax," that they are climate "deniers," or that they favor pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Nonetheless, there is evidence that they are realists who rationally adapt to their environment as the species has for millennia. This is evidenced by beachfront real estate markets. Not surprisingly, property owners who see increased coastal flooding due to slowly rising sea levels are moving to higher ground.

A recent paper in the journal of Environmental Research Letters by three Harvard University professors tested the hypothesis "that the rate of price appreciation of single-family properties in MDC [Miami-Dade County] is positively related to and correlated with incremental measures of higher elevation." Using the value of 107,984 properties between 1971 and 2017, they found a positive relationship between price appreciation and elevation in 76% of the properties (82,068) in the sample.

A similar study by economists at the University of Colorado and Penn State found that beachfront homes in Miami exposed to rising sea levels sell at a 7% discount compared to properties with less exposure to coastal flooding. Moreover, the discount has risen significantly over the past decade. Comparing rental rates to selling prices of coastal homes, they found that the discount in selling prices "does not exist in rental rates, indicating that this discount is due to expectations of future damage, not current property quality."