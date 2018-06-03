Saudi Arabia 'temporarily' frees activists who want women to be able to drive

(CNN) Saudi Arabia has "temporarily" released eight activists arrested last month for protesting against the country's ban on women driving.

The five women and three men were arrested for allegedly undermining "the security and stability of the Kingdom, its social peace and national unity," Saudi Arabia Public Prosecution said in a statement on Saturday.

But nine other women's rights activists remain in custody due to confessions and "sufficient evidence against them," the statement said.

Saudi authorities claim those activists admitted to communicating and cooperating with "individuals and organizations hostile" to the Kingdom; recruiting people in a position to obtain confidential information and official documents to harm the country's interests; and providing financial and moral support to hostile elements abroad.

The detainees were not identified.

