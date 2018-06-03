(CNN) When Qatar was awarded the right to host the FIFA World Cup in 2010, Ali Eldous was still in his teens. Now aged 25, he has his sights set on making the most of football's main event when it rolls into town in four years' time.

Eldous is co-founder and CEO of Arvex, a Doha-based tech startup that specializes in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality content.

The company will soon begin offering 360 degree VR tours of the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, the first of eight World Cup 2022 venues to be built for the competition.

"You will see views, the changing rooms, the pitch, everything," Eldous says of the experience, which will be available on YouTube. Should this venture prove successful, VR stadium tours of other World Cup venues will likely follow.

The company even has aspirations to broadcast football matches live in 360 degrees VR -- although Eldous is quick to add that this idea remains a long way off for a startup that currently has just five employees.

The Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.