(CNN) The town of Duqm was once a sleepy outpost on Oman's central eastern seaboard. Located roughly 330 miles south of the nation's capital, Muscat, it has been home to fishermen, their families for generations.

But things are changing fast.

"The town is really growing a lot ... especially in the last year," says Vijay Handa, cluster general manager of the City Hotel Duqm, one of three new hotel chains catering to an influx of businesspeople.

"In the next four or five years, it's going to see even more people coming, with more building and more opportunity," he adds.

Fishermen head out into the waters around the town of Duqm in Oman.

Duqm is earmarked as the site of a vast new container port, refinery and industrial zone that, it is hoped, will help move the country away from dependence on oil revenues.