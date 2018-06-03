Jordanians take to the streets, rail against austerity measures

Amman, Jordan (CNN) Jordanians turned out Sunday for a fifth day of angry anti-austerity protests, a restive outpouring against government tax legislation and an IMF plan calling for an increase in taxes and energy prices.

Masses demonstrated in the capital on Sunday as police jostled with protesters attempting to break through security barriers to get close to the Prime Minister's office.

"We will continue to protest until the sacking of the prime minister," said Zaki Hadabin, a lawyer at the protests in Amman.

Since a strike began on Wednesday, thousands have been protesting, both in the capital Amman and other locations. State-run news agency Petra said that protests were seen in at least seven other cities on Saturday.

Petra reports that protesters in Amman urged the government "to revisit the whole economic approach and search for other alternatives that would guarantee better and stable living conditions."

