Hundreds protest in Jordan against austerity measures

(CNN) Hundreds of Jordanians are expected to take to the streets on Sunday for a fifth day of anti-austerity protests.

Thousands have been protesting, both in the capital Amman and other cities, since a strike was held on Wednesday against an IMF-backed austerity plan that would raise taxes and energy prices.

State-run news agency Petra reports that protesters in Amman urged the government "to revisit the whole economic approach and search for other alternatives that would guarantee better and stable living conditions."

Petra also reports that protests were seen in at least seven other cities throughout the country on Saturday.

Jordanian protesters raise their hands during a demonstration outside the Prime Minister's office.

Last month the Jordanian government introduced an income tax bill aimed at widening the tax base, increasing the tax brackets, and penalizing those who do not pay.

