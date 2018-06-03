Syrian President to meet Kim Jong Un in North Korea, report says

(CNN) Days before Kim Jong Un is set to meet US President Donald Trump in Singapore, the North Korean leader is revealing plans to meet yet another leader -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Assad will visit Kim in North Korea, the latter country's state news agency KCNA said Sunday. The report did not specify a date for the meeting, and Syrian state media has so far not reported on the planned visit.

If the meeting takes place in Pyongyang, it would be the first time a world leader has visited Kim in the capital.

Trump has said he will meet with Kim on June 12 , and on Friday with a former North Korean spy chief -- the highest-level North Korean official to visit the US in 18 years.

