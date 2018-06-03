(CNN) Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted on Sunday for the second time this year, leaving at least 25 people dead and 20 injured, as officials warned of continued volcanic activity.

The volcanic eruption spewed a river of red, hot lava and belched thick clouds of smoke nearly six miles into the air, according to the CONRED, the government's national coordinator for disaster reduction.

The CONRED confirmed late Sunday that the official death toll had increased to 25.

It urged residents living near the volcano to evacuate immediately and warned residents of the towns of Chimaltenango, Sacatepequez and Escuintla to watch out for volcanic rocks and ash.

The explosion stands to affect 1.7 million people, said Sergio García Cabañas, director of CONRED.

