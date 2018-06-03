Breaking News

Guatemala volcano erupts

Updated 11:22 PM ET, Sun June 3, 2018

Smoke fills the air as the Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala on June 3, 2018.
Smoke fills the air as the Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala on June 3, 2018.
Motorcycles are covered in ash from the Fuego Volcano in Antigua, Guatemala.
Motorcycles are covered in ash from the Fuego Volcano in Antigua, Guatemala.
A policeman carries an elderly evacuee in Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, 55 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.
A policeman carries an elderly evacuee in Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, 55 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.
People flee El Rodeo village, 35 kilometers south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
People flee El Rodeo village, 35 kilometers south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America&#39;s most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows out a thick cloud of ash in Guatemala, June 3, 2018.
Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows out a thick cloud of ash in Guatemala, June 3, 2018.
Cars are covered in ash from the Fuego Volcano in Antigua, Guatemala.
Cars are covered in ash from the Fuego Volcano in Antigua, Guatemala.
City workers sweep volcanic ash in Guatemala City.
City workers sweep volcanic ash in Guatemala City.
