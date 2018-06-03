Breaking News

In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts

Produced by Brett Roegiers, Kyle Almond and Sarah Tilotta, CNN

Updated 11:25 AM ET, Tue June 5, 2018

People run across an ash-covered slope in Escuintla, Guatemala, on Monday, June 4. Dozens of people have been killed since the Fuego volcano erupted.
Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, June 3, killing dozens of people and covering nearby villages in ash.

Authorities urged residents living near the volcano to evacuate their homes immediately.

Guatemala's National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology warned there could be new eruptions, and residents in the surrounding areas should be on alert for mudslides containing volcanic material.

Fuego ("Fire") is one of Central America's most active volcanoes.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

A young mourner cries over the coffin of 17-year-old Nery Otoniel Gomez Rivas, whose body was pulled from volcanic ash in the town of Alotenango.
Luis Soto/AP
A victim is covered in ash in the village of San Miguel Los Lotes on June 4.
Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
An emergency worker kneels beside bodies recovered in Escuintla on June 4.
Oliver de Ros/AP
An aerial photo shows an area blanketed in ash on June 4.
Handout/National Police of Guatemala/AFP/Getty Images
A man carries his dog in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes.
Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images
People carry the coffins of seven victims to the cemetery in Alotenango.
Luis Soto/AP
The volcano spews molten rock from its crater in Alotenango on Sunday, June 3.
Luis Soto/AP
Police officers carry an injured man in the El Rodeo village, south of Guatemala City, on June 3.
Noe Perez/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers evacuate a house in Acatenango on June 3.
Prensa Libre/Xinhua/ZUMA Wire
A firefighter rests in the village of El Porvenir.
Jose Misa/EFE/ZUMA Prress
Neighbors stand outside a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
Luis Soto/AP
A woman is cared for by firefighters on June 3 after she learned that a relative was among the victims in Alotenango.
Orlando Estrada/AFP/Getty Images
People cover themselves to avoid ash in Antigua.
Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE
Police officers help people evacuate El Porvenir on June 3.
Jose MIsa/EPA-EFE
Bodies are laid in a temporary morgue in Alotenango.
Luis Soto/AP
A man cleans his motorcycle taxi, which was covered in ash in Antigua.
Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE
The volcano blows out a thick cloud of ash on June 3.
Santiago Billy/AP