In pictures: Guatemala volcano erupts

Esteban Biba/EPA-EFE People run across an ash-covered slope in Escuintla, Guatemala, on Monday, June 4. Dozens of people have been killed since the Fuego volcano erupted.

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted Sunday, June 3, killing dozens of people and covering nearby villages in ash.

Authorities urged residents living near the volcano to evacuate their homes immediately.

Guatemala's National Institute of Seismology, Vulcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology warned there could be new eruptions, and residents in the surrounding areas should be on alert for mudslides containing volcanic material.

Fuego ("Fire") is one of Central America's most active volcanoes.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.