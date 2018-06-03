Guatemala volcano erupts

A policeman carries an elderly evacuee in Alotenango, Sacatepequez department, 55 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City on June 3, 2018, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano.

People flee El Rodeo village, 35 kilometers south of Guatemala City, after the eruption of the Fuego Volcano on June 3, 2018.

Photos:

Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, blows outs a thick cloud of ash, as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala, Sunday, June 3, 2018. One of Central America's most active volcanos erupted in fiery explosions of ash and molten rock Sunday, killing people and injuring many others while a towering cloud of smoke blanketed nearby villages in heavy ash.