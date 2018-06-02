From calling rape 'bad sex' to Roseanne's vitriol, this was a jaw-dropping week

(CNN) Just when you thought racist tirades and offensive speech couldn't get more outrageous, behold -- this week.

Three famous women, three shocking comments, one realization: The boundaries of outrageous speech keeps getting pushed further.

Equating rape with 'bad sex'

Self-described " liberation feminist " Gemaine Greer stunned the world when she said some cases of rape are actually just " bad sex ."

Greer made the remarks at the Hay literary festival Wednesday in the UK, where the author of "The Female Eunuch" was promoting an upcoming book.

But she said rape generally isn't a "spectacularly violent crime" and suggested offenders be sentenced to 200 hours' community service and perhaps a conspicuous "r" tattoo.

"We are told it's one of the most violent crimes in the world -- bull****. Most rape is just lazy, just careless, just insensitive," she said, according to British media

"Every time a man rolls over on his exhausted wife and insists on enjoying his conjugal right, he is raping her. It will never end up in a court of law," she said.

Greer tried to pre-emptively thwart the criticism she knew would follow.

"I can hear feminists screaming 'you're trivializing rape,' but we shouldn't live in terror of the penis," she said. "Why are we genuflecting in front of this poor little thing that needs all the help it can get."

But the condemnation was swift.

"I call for Germaine Greer to stop calling herself a feminist. Because she very clearly isn't. And the hailing of her as one needs to stop," Tanja Bueltmann tweeted. "It should have stopped a long time ago, really."

I call for Germaine Greer to stop calling herself a feminist. Because she very clearly isn't. And the hailing of her as one needs to stop. It should have stopped a long time ago, really, but now is certainly a good time to really do it. https://t.co/VZPOh2IiYP — Prof Tanja Bueltmann (@cliodiaspora) May 30, 2018

Samantha Bee calls Ivanka Trump a 'c***'

Comedian Samantha Bee lambasted the presidential adviser Wednesday night on her show, "Full Frontal."

"Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we've seen this week," Bee said.

"You know, Ivanka, that's a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad's immigration practices, you feckless c***!"

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders blasted Bee's language as "vile and vicious."

"Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network," Sanders said.

Both CNN and TBS are owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.

Bee apologized Thursday and acknowledged she had " crossed a line ."

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," she said. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."

Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweets

Perhaps the most high-profile vitriol hurled this week came from Roseanne Barr, who has a long history of inflammatory behavior.

This week, her Twitter rant was remarkable not just for its racist nature, but because of the swift response that followed.

"guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting," Barr wrote.

She doubled down in another tweet, saying she has "done weird stuff while on ambien-cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc --"

Sanofi, the maker of Ambien, debunked the notion that the drug leads to racist tweets.