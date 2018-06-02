The largest wildfire in California's modern history is finally out, more than 6 months after it started

(CNN) Officials with the Los Padres National Forest announced this week the largest wildfire in California's modern history is officially out, more than six months after it started.

The Thomas fire started December 4, 2017, and eventually burned 281,893 acres, a Friday news release from the US Forest Service said.

Officials made the announcement after no hot spots were detected within the fire's perimeter for more than two months, the release said.

"Work continues however," it said, "as crews and equipment repair roads, trails and fences damaged by the fire and by suppression actions."

On December 23, the fire officially became the largest since the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection -- also known as Cal Fire -- began compiling its list in 1932.

