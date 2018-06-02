Maine woman charged after car drives onto ballfield, kills man, police say

(CNN) A woman drove a car onto a youth baseball field in Maine on Friday night, scattering players and bystanders before striking and killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.

The car came through the main gate of Goodall Park in Sanford, Maine, around 7:09 p.m., police said witnesses told them.

"Bystanders and ballplayers scattered to avoid the vehicle as it drove erratically on the ballfield," police said. "The vehicle struck a closed gate and then sped toward the open main gate. The vehicle struck a pedestrian who was near the main gate, and then sped from the scene."

The pedestrian, Douglas Parkhurst of Sanford, died on his way to the hospital, police said.

Officers arrested a 51-year-old woman and charged her with manslaughter, police said. She's being held in the York County Jail.

Read More