Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption has now destroyed more than 80 homes

(CNN) More than 80 homes have been destroyed by the Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii in the four weeks since lava began flowing, Hawaii Civil Defense spokesman Talmadge Mango said Friday.

The number of homes swallowed by the lava flowing from fissures has jumped to at least 87, up the from the 77 reported destroyed Thursday.

The report of mounting damage followed a mandatory evacuation order issued Thursday night for a portion of the Leilani Estates subdivision in the midst of "vigorous lava eruptions" threatening homes, the Civil Defense said.

Leave -- or get arrested

Because of the havoc and damage the volcano is causing, authorities gave residents two options: evacuate or get arrested.

