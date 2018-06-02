(CNN) The killings of four people this week in Arizona are thought to be related, Scottsdale Sgt. Ben Hoster said Saturday.

The victims include famed forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt, who was involved in several high-profile cases, including the investigation into the death of JonBenét Ramsey in 1996. He was found shot dead in north Scottsdale.

The other victims were 48-year-old Veleria Sharp and 49-year-old Laura Anderson, two paralegals at a Scottsdale law firm who were killed Friday afternoon.

They were shot, police said in a news release.

A fourth homicide victim was found Saturday. Police gave an address that is connected to a mental health counselors' office in Scottsdale.

