WaPo: US determining who will pay for North Korea leader's hotel room

Washington (CNN) As preparations are underway for a US-North Korea summit, US officials are trying to solve the logistical issue of who will pay for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's housing, according to a new report.

A week after abruptly scrapping the summit with Kim, President Donald Trump announced Friday that the historic talks were back on for June 12 in Singapore.

With its economy weakened from tough sanctions, Pyongyang is requiring that another country pay for Kim and his delegation's hotel bill, the The Washington Post reported Friday.

According to the Post, Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.

White House and State Department officials declined to comment to the Post on the advance team planning details.

