Koch brothers group thanks Democratic senator facing tough reelection

Washington (CNN) Americans for Prosperity, a Koch brothers-backed political advocacy group, is running a digital ad thanking a vulnerable Democratic senator for her support of bank deregulation legislation ahead of the midterm elections.

The ad, which launched Friday, thanks North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, who is fighting to hold onto her seat in a state that Trump carried by 36 points in 2016, for cosponsoring a rollback of some Dodd-Frank Act regulations.

"Thank you, Sen. Heitkamp for giving main street relief," the ad reads . The ad campaign was previously reported by CNBC.

"This was a bipartisan effort made possible by lawmakers like Heidi Heitkamp who put politics aside to work together," Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, said in a statement. "While we don't agree with Sen. Heitkamp on everything, particularly her vote against tax relief, we commend her for taking a stand against the leaders of her party to do the right thing."

Though the ad is not an endorsement of Heitkamp in the upcoming midterm election, it's an usual move for billionaires David and Charles Koch, whose influential network typically backs Republicans that align with their libertarian interests.

Read More