Outgoing Gov. Eric Greitens, accused of revenge porn, signs law criminalizing it

(CNN) In one of his last acts before leaving office Friday, embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed into law a bill that criminalizes sharing or threatening to share "revenge porn" -- an offense of which he was accused.

Under the new law, which passed overwhelmingly in the state legislature, both the "nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images" and "threatening the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images" are felonies. The bill was one of 77 that Greitens signed on his last day.

Greitens was accused in January of sexual misconduct and blackmail following an investigation by CNN affiliate KMOV. In the bombshell report, a woman alleged that the married Republican governor threatened her with blackmail following a sexual encounter in 2015.

"And he used some sort of tape, I don't what it was, and taped my hands to these rings and then put a blindfold on me," she said in a recording aired by KMOV, recalling that Greitens told her that "'you're never going to mention my name,' otherwise there will be pictures of me (the woman) everywhere."