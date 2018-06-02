Craft brewers descend on Washington -- just in time for tariffs

Washington (CNN) Craft brewery owners across the country converged on Capitol Hill this week -- just in time for the Trump administration to announce steep new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

So the brewers were well positioned to make their case to members of Congress that the move could hurt the growing industry, along with pressing lawmakers to make a tax cut permanent.

"It's a really difficult time for small brewers right now, because we use a huge amount of stainless steel, and many of us use a huge amount of aluminum too," Leslie Henderson, a co-founder of Mississippi-based Lazy Magnolia brewery, told CNN. "Anything that impacts the cost of our production equipment and our raw materials is going to be extremely painful for all of us."

Henderson was one of more than 100 craft brewers who descended on Washington as part of an annual Capitol Hill advocacy push organized by the Brewers Association. The Colorado-based trade group's CEO, Bob Pease, told CNN the tariffs are putting more pressure on small breweries and could slow growth.

"By and large, our members have not seen the tariffs hit their balance sheets or the profit and loss statements yet, but if the tariffs stay in place, that will have an impact, and that will not be good for small and independent brewers," Pease said. "If breweries have to pay 25% more on steel, that's going to impact new brewery builds, that's going to impact expansions and it could impact purchases as well, in terms of kegs, brewhouses -- all things that are very expensive."

