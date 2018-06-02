Washington (CNN) Sen. Bob Corker said Saturday that he is working with other Senate Republicans on an effort to "push back" on President Donald Trump's use of authority "in ways never intended and that are damaging to our country and our allies."

In response to the articles, Corker wrote in a tweet, "These two stories feel like something I could have read in a local Caracas newspaper last week, not in America. Venezuela, here WE come!"

The senator said in a follow-up tweet, "I am working with like-minded Republican senators on ways to push back on the president using authorities in ways never intended and that are damaging to our country and our allies. Will Democrats join us?"

I am working with like-minded Republican senators on ways to push back on the president using authorities in ways never intended and that are damaging to our country and our allies. Will Democrats join us? — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) June 2, 2018

Corker and a number of congressional Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, have criticized the administration's announcement that it will impose the new tariffs on three of America's biggest trading partners.