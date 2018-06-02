Nearly 100 women suffered under dancing doctor's scalpel, lawyer says

Atlanta (CNN) An attorney representing three women in cases against an Atlanta-area dermatologist known for singing and dancing while performing surgery says nearly 100 other women have contacted her office to claim they, too, suffered under the doctor's scalpel.

In videos once posted to Dr. Windell Boutte's public YouTube channel, the board-certified dermatologist can be seen singing as she cuts into a patient or rapping and dancing with surgical instruments in hand during surgical procedures. At times, assistants in scrubs sashayed alongside her.

Susan Witt, an attorney representing three women who claim they suffered from Boutte's work, said close to 100 women reached out to her office in the past week to complain about their results.

"I've had more phone calls and emails than I could respond to," she said.

Several former patients said they experienced serious post-surgical complications due to infections, according to Witt.

