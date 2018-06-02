Madrid (CNN) Pedro Sánchez was sworn in Saturday as Spain's Prime Minister, a day after ousting scandal-hit political rival Mariano Rajoy in a no-confidence vote.

Sánchez, who leads the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, took the oath of office before King Felipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace near Madrid. He was the first Spanish Prime Minister to be sworn in without a Bible or crucifix, according to his party.

"I promise by my conscience and honor to faithfully fulfill the obligations of the office of President of the Government with loyalty to the King, and to keep and enforce the Constitution as the fundamental norm of the State," Sánchez said.

Rajoy was present at the ceremony, shook Sánchez's hand and wished him good luck.

Pedro Sánchez takes the oath of office Saturday at the Zarzuela Palace outside Madrid.

The 46-year-old politician faces significant challenges as he assumes office. Spain was riven last year by the Catalan independence crisis, which remains unresolved , and many Spaniards continue to feel the effects of the global economic crisis.

