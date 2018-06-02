Five Star Movement supporters rally in Rome to celebrate new government

(CNN) Thousands of people gathered in the streets of Rome on Saturday evening to celebrate the installation of Italy's new populist government.

Attendees came from all over Italy to celebrate, excited to finally see their representatives from the anti-establishment Five Star Movement at the highest levels of the government, which was formed after the creation of a coalition with the far-right League party.

"It will take time, but Italy will change," said 21-year-old Emma Daveti, an engineering student. She said she was aware the government has difficult tasks ahead, but she's optimistic about the possibility of change.

"Now we have five years in government," she said. "Rome was not built in a day."

The celebrations coincided with Italy's Republic Day, which marks the founding of the Italian republic. Planes flew over Rome, trailing smoke in red, white and green, the colors of the Italian flag.