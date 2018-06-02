Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A man scales an apartment building in hopes of rescuing a child, floods send cars floating down Maryland streets, and a young boy's question makes White House press secretary Sarah Sanders emotional. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Child dangles from balcony

Moment man climbs building to save child

Mamoudou Gassama, 22, scaled a building in seconds to rescue a child dangling from an apartment balcony in Paris. As a result, the office of the French presidency said Gassama, a Malian migrant, will be made a French citizen, and he has been offered a job.

Birthday boos

Giuliani booed by Yankee fans on his birthday

Yankees fans aren't known for holding back their displeasure with their team, and that sentiment extends to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who attended a game on his birthday. Check out the lack of a warm birthday greeting.

