Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)A man scales an apartment building in hopes of rescuing a child, floods send cars floating down Maryland streets, and a young boy's question makes White House press secretary Sarah Sanders emotional. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
Child dangles from balcony
Mamoudou Gassama, 22, scaled a building in seconds to rescue a child dangling from an apartment balcony in Paris. As a result, the office of the French presidency said Gassama, a Malian migrant, will be made a French citizen, and he has been offered a job.
Birthday boos
Yankees fans aren't known for holding back their displeasure with their team, and that sentiment extends to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who attended a game on his birthday. Check out the lack of a warm birthday greeting.
Grad's photo moves radio host to act
A photo of a high school graduate waiting for the bus while in his cap and gown went viral, prompting popular radio host Rickey Smiley to give the teenager a big gift.
Boy to Sarah Sanders: 'We could get shot at school'
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional while answering a child's question on how the Trump administration will create safe school environments and prevent future school shootings.
Floods slam historic streets
Watch brown water rush through Ellicott City, Maryland, turning streets into rivers that toppled buildings and upended cars.