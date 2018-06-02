Breaking News

Must-watch videos of the week

By Lauren Landrum, CNN

Updated 8:48 AM ET, Sat June 2, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)A man scales an apartment building in hopes of rescuing a child, floods send cars floating down Maryland streets, and a young boy's question makes White House press secretary Sarah Sanders emotional. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Child dangles from balcony

Moment man climbs building to save child
Moment man climbs building to save child

    JUST WATCHED

    Moment man climbs building to save child

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Moment man climbs building to save child 00:58
Mamoudou Gassama, 22, scaled a building in seconds to rescue a child dangling from an apartment balcony in Paris. As a result, the office of the French presidency said Gassama, a Malian migrant, will be made a French citizen, and he has been offered a job.

Birthday boos

    Giuliani booed by Yankee fans on his birthday
    Giuliani booed by Yankee fans on his birthday

      JUST WATCHED

      Giuliani booed by Yankee fans on his birthday

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Giuliani booed by Yankee fans on his birthday 01:02
    Yankees fans aren't known for holding back their displeasure with their team, and that sentiment extends to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who attended a game on his birthday. Check out the lack of a warm birthday greeting.
    Read More

    Grad's photo moves radio host to act

    Photo of graduate waiting for bus goes viral
    Photo of graduate waiting for bus goes viral

      JUST WATCHED

      Photo of graduate waiting for bus goes viral

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Photo of graduate waiting for bus goes viral 01:24
    A photo of a high school graduate waiting for the bus while in his cap and gown went viral, prompting popular radio host Rickey Smiley to give the teenager a big gift.

    Boy to Sarah Sanders: 'We could get shot at school'

    This kid&#39;s question made Sanders choke up
    This kid's question made Sanders choke up

      JUST WATCHED

      This kid's question made Sanders choke up

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    This kid's question made Sanders choke up 00:57
    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders got emotional while answering a child's question on how the Trump administration will create safe school environments and prevent future school shootings.

    Floods slam historic streets

    Flash floods rip through Maryland city
    Flash floods rip through Maryland city

      JUST WATCHED

      Flash floods rip through Maryland city

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Flash floods rip through Maryland city 01:15
    Watch brown water rush through Ellicott City, Maryland, turning streets into rivers that toppled buildings and upended cars.