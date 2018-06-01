(CNN) An Uber driver was taken into custody Friday morning after his passenger was shot and killed, Denver police said.

Michael Andre Hancock, 29, was being held in jail for investigation of first-degree murder, a police press release said.

According to a probable cause statement released by police, Denver 911 received a call about 2:45 a.m. from a man on an Interstate 25 on-ramp who said "There was a guy, an Uber driver, who said his ride tried to attack him and the driver shot him."

The man handed the phone to the other man, who identified himself as Hancock, the statement said.

Police arrived and found a male lying on the front seat floorboard of a Nissan sedan with gunshot wounds, the statement said. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, said Sonny Jackson of the Denver police.

Read More