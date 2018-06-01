Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Trump. It's huge

(CNN) President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his summit with Kim Jong Un is back on. This news came after senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol hand-delivered a letter from Kim Jong Un to the President.

The White House released photos of its delivery, and this isn't just any ordinary letter.

It's huge.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump is presented with a letter from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Friday, June 1, 2018, by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse in Washington, D.C., followed by a meeting. (Official @WhiteHouse Photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/6a1PgFXS3v — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 1, 2018

Some Twitter users were quick to point out that holding an envelope that size might make one's hands look small. The President's hand size is something he has previously defended

Do you think Trump has any idea that Kim Jong Un is mocking him with this enormous letter? https://t.co/JGBrKcb6Ea — Kevin Drum (@kdrum) June 1, 2018

Are we sure the letter is really that big, or are Trump's hands just that small? https://t.co/Qh8Iexatk1 — Robert Swartwood (@RobertSwartwood) June 2, 2018

Others wondered, will Trump reciprocate with an equally large letter? At what point does something stop being an envelope and start becoming a paper bag?

I'm looking forward to seeing the size of the letter that Trump sends back. https://t.co/9OcnHiKHqU — Dodes 🦄 (@racheld) June 2, 2018

Not to be outdone, Trump's reply letter will be delivered in an envelope the size of a football field. https://t.co/s4iN1Go7tt — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 2, 2018

