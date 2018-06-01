(CNN) Steven Wiggins, accused of fatally shooting Dickinson County, Tennessee, sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker, has been captured, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday via Twitter.

Teamwork and diligence has paid off! Steven Wiggins is in law enforcement custody. Thank you for your support during these past few days. More details on the arrest as soon as we can pull them together. pic.twitter.com/96TQAWGhjc — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

The bureau tweeted a photo of the handcuffed suspect, his shirt and jeans torn and soiled, in the back of a patrol car two days after authorities say he shot Baker to death following a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle in rural Middle Tennessee.

The manhunt for Wiggins, 31, began Wednesday morning along winding, treacherous terrain about 40 miles west of Nashville, authorities said.

Developing story -- more to come