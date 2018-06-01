Suspect captured in Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatal shooting

(CNN) A man accused of fatally shooting sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker in Dickson County, Tennessee, has been captured following a two-day manhunt, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Friday via Twitter.

Teamwork and diligence has paid off! Steven Wiggins is in law enforcement custody. Thank you for your support during these past few days. More details on the arrest as soon as we can pull them together. pic.twitter.com/96TQAWGhjc — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 1, 2018

The bureau tweeted a photo of the bespectacled and handcuffed Steven Wiggins, his shirt and jeans soiled and torn, in the back of a patrol car two days after authorities say he shot Baker to death following a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle in rural Middle Tennessee.

The manhunt for the 31-year-old suspect began Wednesday morning along winding, treacherous terrain about 40 miles west of Nashville, authorities said.

One day before the deputy's death, Wiggins was charged with aggravated assault, accused of slapping and pulling the hair of a woman he also threatened with a gun, according to a police report.

Erika Castro-Miles, described as an acquaintance of the suspect, told police Wiggins had been "doing meth all night and smoking marijuana" before assaulting her and stealing her car from a motel Tuesday morning in Kingston Springs, Tennessee, the police report said. He got away, it said.

