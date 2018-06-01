Spotify reverses policy weeks after removing R. Kelly and other artists from playlists and recommendations

(CNN) Spotify reneged on its hate content and conduct policy, three weeks after the streaming company announced it was removing R. Kelly and XXXTentacion from all its playlists and algorithmic recommendations.

"While we believe our intentions were good, the language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn't spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines," Spotify said in a Friday statement

The policy had two parts, the company said, which were related to promoting artists "in the rare cases of the most extreme artist controversies" and addressing hate content. It was implemented May 10. While the music of removed artists, like R. Kelly, would remain on Spotify, the service wouldn't promote that music to its 70 million subscribers

One of the problems with the policy, the company said, was that some artists worried an allegation would affect their chances at landing on a Spotify playlist and ultimately have a negative impact on their future.

"Some artists even worried that mistakes made in their youth would be used against them," the company said. "That's not what Spotify is about. We don't aim to play judge and jury. We aim to connect artists and fans."

