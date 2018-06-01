30-year-old son finally moves out of his parents' house

(CNN) A 30-year-old man in New York state said that he moved out of his parents' home Friday, 10 days after a judge ordered him to pack his bags.

In a brief phone interview with CNN, Michael Rotondo said he left the house because "I had to be out by today." He declined to answer further questions.

Rotondo was shown moving plastic garbage bags into a vehicle in video published by CNN affiliate WSTM . He told the Syracuse TV station he was moving into an Airbnb and had "more or less" said goodbye to his mother and father.

Then he climbed into a station wagon, honked and drove away.

This type of family drama usually doesn't make the news, but Rotondo's parents took the unusual step of filing a lawsuit against their son to get him out of their house, where he'd been living for eight years.

