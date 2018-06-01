Breaking News
One year, three devastating hurricanes
One year, three devastating hurricanes

Five lessons of the extraordinary 2017 hurricane season

By Brandon Miller and Jennifer Gray, CNN

Updated 5:26 AM ET, Fri June 1, 2018

(CNN)Today marks the official beginning of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, which got off to an early start with Subtropical Storm Alberto making landfall in Florida on Monday.

While we anxiously await what's in store in the 2018 season, which experts believe could be above normal, take a look back at five lessons from the record 2017 hurricane season in the Atlantic.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image shows Hurricane Irma approaching the Leeward Islands on September 5.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image shows Hurricane Irma approaching the Leeward Islands on September 5.

Inland flooding is often the worst impact from a landfalling storm.

Though top wind speeds get the headlines and determine the hurricane's "intensity" via the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale, it is often flooding that causes the most death and destruction.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, inland flooding accounts for more than 50% of hurricane-related deaths each year.
The impacts often surprise residents because they can occur far from where a storm makes landfall and well after it has weakened.
Hurricane Harvey became the most extreme example of the threat that inland flooding presents when it dumped unprecedented amounts of rain (up to 60 inches) in and around the Houston area after making landfall along the Texas coast in late August.
Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. &lt;em&gt;Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.&lt;/em&gt;
Downtown Houston is reflected in the flooded Buffalo Bayou on Wednesday, August 30, five days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. The Category 4 storm came ashore late Friday, August 25, just north of Port Aransas, and has caused historic flooding. Correction: Previous versions of this gallery incorrectly reported that Hurricane Harvey is the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Wilma in 2005. Harvey is actually the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States since Charley in 2004.
Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
Members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Louisiana National Guard help rescue elderly people from a flooded assisted living home in Orange, Texas, on August 30.
A baby sits with family belongings at a&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/30/us/gallery-furniture-store-houston-shelter/index.html&quot;&gt; Gallery Furniture store&lt;/a&gt; in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
A baby sits with family belongings at a Gallery Furniture store in Houston being used as a temporary shelter on August 30.
Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
Floodwaters engulf homes in Port Arthur on August 30.
Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. &quot;Even Katrina wasn&#39;t this bad,&quot; Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
Janice Forse cries at an emergency shelter in Beaumont on August 30. Her home in Beaumont was flooded Wednesday morning. "Even Katrina wasn't this bad," Forse told the Austin American-Statesman.
Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter in Houston, on August 30.
A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
A cat tries to find dry ground around a flooded apartment complex on August 30 in Houston.
Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur on August 30.
The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
The Florida Air Force Reserve Pararescue team from the 308th Rescue Squadron helps evacuees board a helicopter in Port Arthur on August 30.
Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
Water from the Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods in Houston as floodwaters rise Tuesday, August 29.
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Chris Gutierrez, second from right, helps his grandmother, Edelmira Gutierrez, down the stairs of their flooded house and into a waiting firetruck in the Concord Bridge neighborhood of Houston on August 29.
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas, on August 29.
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Alexis Hernandez holds her daughter Faith at the George R. Brown Convention Center, which is serving as a shelter in Houston.
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
Evacuees make their way though floodwaters in Houston on August 29.
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/29/politics/trump-texas-harvey-visit/index.html&quot;&gt;Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs&lt;/a&gt; that will be needed to rebuild the region. &quot;Nobody&#39;s seen this kind of water,&quot; he said. &quot;Probably, there&#39;s never been something so expensive in our country&#39;s history.&quot; While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, &quot;We want to do it better than ever before.&quot;
President Donald Trump takes part in a briefing on Harvey as he visits Corpus Christi on August 29. In a stop in Austin, Trump spoke of the long-term effort and stiff costs that will be needed to rebuild the region. "Nobody's seen this kind of water," he said. "Probably, there's never been something so expensive in our country's history." While talking about recovery and relief efforts, Trump said, "We want to do it better than ever before."
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Civilian rescuers put a boat into a flooded road to search for people in Cypress on August 29.
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
Volunteers organize items donated for Hurricane Harvey victims in Dallas on August 29.
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
An overview of downtown Houston on August 29 shows the scale of the catastrophic flooding.
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather&#39;s house in Houston&#39;s Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Matthew Koser searches for important papers and heirlooms inside his grandfather's house in Houston's Bear Creek neighborhood on August 29. The neighborhood flooded after water was released from nearby Addicks Reservoir.
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Shane Johnson removes items from a family home in Rockport, Texas, on August 29.
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
Airplanes sit at a flooded airport in Houston on August 29.
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
People set up a shelter for volunteer rescue workers at Fairfield Baptist Church in Cypress, Texas, on August 29.
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Shardea Harrison looks at her 3-week-old baby, Sarai, as Dean Mize, right, and Jason Legnon use an airboat to rescue them from their home in Houston on Monday, August 28.
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Thousands take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on August 28.
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area on August 28.
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston on August 28.
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
A firefighter helps Sara Golden and her daughters Paisley, Poppy and Piper board a Texas Air National Guard C-130 at Scholes International Airport in Galveston, Texas, on August 28.
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
People make their way out of a flooded neighborhood in Houston on August 28.
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Sam Speights removes possessions from his damaged home in Rockport on August 28.
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy-duty truck after being evacuated from their homes in Houston on August 28.
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
People leave a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
People are rescued in Houston on August 28.
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
Bridget Brundrett presents an American flag to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott while he was in Rockport on August 28. The flag had been recovered from city hall after flying during the hurricane.
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
A Coast Guard helicopter hoists a wheelchair on board after lifting a person to safety from a flooded area of Houston on August 28.
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Houston flood victims eat and rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 28.
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Belinda Penn holds her dogs Winston and Baxter after being rescued from their home in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
A firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office-building fire in downtown Houston on August 28.
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
People evacuate a neighborhood in west Houston on August 28.
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative&#39;s damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Julie Martinez, right, hugs her daughter, Gabrielle Jackson, in front of a relative's damaged apartment in Rockport on August 28.
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Cattle are stranded in a flooded pasture in La Grange, Texas, on August 28.
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Volunteer rescue boats make their way into a flooded subdivision in Spring, Texas, on August 28.
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters on Sunday, August 27.
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston on August 27.
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
Residents of Rockport return to their destroyed home on August 27.
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
The Buffalo Bayou floods parts of Houston on August 27.
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Two men try to beat the current that was pushing them down an overflowing Brays Bayou in Houston on August 27.
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Jane Rhodes is rescued by neighbors in Friendswood, Texas, on August 27.
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Volunteers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church prepare cots for evacuees in Elgin, Texas, on August 27.
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Damage to a home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport on August 27.
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas on August 27.
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff&#39;s Department.
Wilford Martinez, right, is rescued from his flooded car along Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27. Assisting him here is Richard Wagner of the Harris County Sheriff's Department.
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston on August 27.
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
A resident of the Bayou on the Bend apartment complex watches its first floor flood in Houston on August 27.
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station in Rockport on August 27.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Lucas Wu lift Ethan Wu into an airboat as they evacuate the Orchard Lakes subdivision in Fort Bend County, Texas, on August 27.
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Damage is seen at a boat storage building in Rockport on August 27.
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Water rushes from a large sinkhole along a highway in Rosenberg, Texas, on August 27.
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Evacuees wade through a flooded section of Interstate 610 in Houston on August 27.
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck on an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston on August 27.
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas, on August 27.
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles in Taft, Texas, on Saturday, August 26.
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the &quot;most terrifying event in his life.&quot; Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis on August 26 as he talks about what he said was the "most terrifying event in his life." Hurricane Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
People walk through flooded streets in Galveston on August 26.
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Aaron Tobias stands in what is left of his Rockport home on August 26. Tobias said he was able to get his wife and kids out before the storm arrived, but he stayed there and rode it out.
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Brad Matheney offers help to a man in a wheelchair in Galveston on August 26.
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport.
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
Boats are damaged in Rockport on August 26.
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
A damaged home in Rockport on August 26.
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
Donna Raney makes her way out of the wreckage of her home as Daisy Graham assists her in Rockport on August 26. Raney was hiding in the shower after the roof blew off and the walls of her home caved in.
A laundromat&#39;s machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
A laundromat's machines are exposed to the elements in Rockport on August 26.
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
A semi-truck is overturned on a highway south of Houston on August 26.
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
An American flag flies in front of a damaged mobile-home park in Rockport on August 26.
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station on Friday, August 25.
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Waves pound the shore as Harvey approaches Corpus Christi, Texas, on August 25.
Harvey's damage exceeded $125 billion, according to NOAA, ranking second only to Hurricane Katrina; it displaced more than 30,000 residents and damaged or destroyed over 200,000 homes and businesses.
Unfortunately, only about one-third of those losses were insured, according to Monica Ningen, head of property underwriting for the United States and Canada with the reinsurance company Swiss Re.
    "Many people were likely surprised by the fact that a lot of the damage came from flooding rather than wind damage," Ningen said. "This lack of awareness may be one of the reasons why 85% of American homeowners don't currently have flood insurance."

    Don't focus on the center of the cone.

    Hurricane Irma provided a valuable reminder of often-repeated advice from the National Hurricane Center: "Don't focus on the skinny black line" at the center of the the agency's forecast hurricane track.
    "The NHC forecast cone provides some information about where the center of the storm is likely to move based on our track forecast errors over the past five years," according to Michael Brennan, senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center.
    "The cone doesn't provide any information about impacts from storm surge, wind, rain or other hazards, which often occur well outside the area included in the cone," Brennan said.
    But many still focus on the center of the cone and the black line that connects the projected positions, basing their preparations and evacuations on only that information.
    When powerful Category 5 Hurricane Irma was approaching Florida in early September, the forecast path from three or four days out showed the center of a major hurricane tracking up the eastern coast of the state.
    Initial evacuations included Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on the eastern coast -- and a number of residents in those counties evacuated to the northern and western parts of the state.
      But as the forecast evolved, the track shifted west, and it became evident Irma's center would track more up the western flank of Florida, prompting evacuation orders for Naples, Fort Myers and Tampa.
      "During Irma, too much attention was paid to small changes in the official track forecast of the center as it shifted from the east coast to the west coast of Florida," Brennan recalled.
      "Even 48 hours out, average track forecast errors are about 80 miles, and the southern Florida peninsula is only 50 or 60 miles wide, so everyone in southern Florida and the Florida Keys was at risk of seeing direct impacts from the core of a major hurricane."
      Many on the west coast of Florida were surprised by the shifted track and were not prepared to evacuate.
      Evacuations were further complicated by the added traffic from those who had evacuated southeastern portions of the state and found themselves still in the path of the dangerous storm.
      "That's why everyone under a hurricane or storm surge watch/warning needs to prepare and follow the advice of their local government officials, even if the exact track forecast doesn't go right over their area," Brennan advised.

      Underdeveloped areas are far more vulnerable to a hurricane's impacts.

      Hurricane Maria, which moved through the southern Caribbean and made a direct hit on Puerto Rico, "was comparable to Irma in its maximum wind damage, but also similar to Harvey in the feet of rain it dumped across Puerto Rico," according to NOAA.
      Puerto Rico will be an enduring stain on Trump's presidency
        But the widespread devastation it left in its wake and the long-lasting toll it took on the island's infrastructure were unparallelled elsewhere in the United States during the 2017 season.
        "Maria essentially crippled the entire infrastructure system in Puerto Rico, including the island's power grid, its water, transportation and communications networks and its energy facilities," Ningen said.
        "The poor suffer disproportionately when a disaster strikes," writes Marcelo Guigale, director of financial advisory and banking for the World Bank. "They are more exposed, more vulnerable, and less able to recover."
        Even before the hurricane, Puerto Rico was mired in economic despair, having filed the largest municipal bankruptcy just months before the hurricane ravaged the island.
        Puerto Rico 1 month after Hurricane Maria

        The socioeconomic hardships endured by Puerto Ricans meant they were unprepared for a disaster like Maria.
        Ningen says the focus needs to be on avoiding damage (securing roofs and protecting and maintaining infrastructure) as well as mitigating the impact (having insurance and financial reserves to cover post-storm efforts).
        Though power returned to most customers in Florida a couple of days after Irma, it took months for Puerto Rico after Maria. In fact, six months after Maria hit, there were still over 100,000 Puerto Ricans in the dark.

        Just because you get hit by one storm doesn't mean you won't get hit again.

          If there was one theme to the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, it might be "Oh, no, not again!"
          Starting with Harvey in late August and lasting through Nate in October, hurricanes affected land seemingly nonstop. And several places in the Caribbean and US Gulf Coast had to deal with more than one.
          The US and British Virgin Islands endured back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes in Irma and Maria within two weeks of each other.
          US Virgin Islands struggle to recover

          The tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda, part of the nation of Antigua and Barbuda, was devastated by Hurricane Irma when it was at peak intensity of 185 miles per hour and then had to be completely evacuated only four days later as Hurricane Jose approached.
          It was the first time the island had been without people in over 300 years, said the country's US ambassador, Ronald Sanders.

          Building codes matter.

          Floridians who lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992 have horrible memories of surviving one of the strongest storms ever to hit South Florida, which left parts of the state devastated. There are now stricter building codes, such as prohibiting particle board and requiring fasteners on roofs.
          "For the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, we found that homes built to code in Florida experienced up to 70% lower wind losses compared to homes not built to code," said James Done, a project scientist with the National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesoscale & Microscale Meteorology Laboratory.
          Florida has some of the strictest building codes in the state, costing home builders an extra 45%, but the peace of mind may be worth it.
          Take Irma: The category 4 storm was one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record. It blew across the Florida Keys with 126-mph sustained winds before slamming into Marco Island with 111-mph sustained winds. "We had flood experts and underwriters on the ground after the events, and it was striking to see images of how much better the newer buildings, built with stricter codes, fared," Ningen said.
          Hurricane Irma shattered some homes in Florida, but others survived.
          Certain homes were total losses, while others a block away look untouched, roofs perfectly intact.
          "Strong and well-enforced building codes are even more important, and maybe even more cost-effective, in this new era of stronger hurricanes," Done said.