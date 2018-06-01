Hawaii volcano creating its own weather

(CNN) The Hawaii volcano, in addition to spewing ash, fountaining lava and bursting lava bombs from the Earth, is even creating its own weather. The United States Geological Survey, or USGS, posted a photo to Facebook from earlier this week that shows building pyrocumulus clouds over fissure 8.

"Hawaii Volcano Observatory Scientists are beginning to observe these 'pyrocumulus' clouds forming over the Leilani Estates fissure system," stated the USGS.

Pyrocumulus clouds are rare mushroom-like cloud formations that can tower above lava and gases spattering from a volcano. They are often also referred to as "flammagenitus" or "fire clouds," the USGS said in the post.

Normal everyday cumulus clouds that you see bubbling up in the sky on a warm summer's afternoon form as the sun's rays heat the ground. The warming air above the ground rises because it is less dense than the cooler air above. As the air rises, the air cools and condenses to form a cloud.

