(CNN) Hawaii authorities have a message for residents in some areas affected by the Kilauea volcano: evacuate or get arrested.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued Thursday night for a portion of the Leilani Estates subdivision as "vigorous lava eruptions" threaten more homes, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said.

Residents have been advised to evacuate by noon Friday. Emergency responders have no plans to rescue anyone from the evacuated areas past the deadline, the agency said.

"They are being asked to leave. Period," county spokeswoman Janet Snyder told reporters.

Those in Kapoho -- including Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland -- also were ordered out due to the risk of getting trapped by the lava.

Read More