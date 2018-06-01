New rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein in class-action lawsuit

(CNN) A class-action lawsuit filed by three women against Harvey Weinstein, his attorney and his former employers includes a new allegation of rape against the former movie producer.

Melissa Thompson says she was pitching Weinstein a marketing tech idea for The Weinstein Company in 2011 and alleges Weinstein raped her in his hotel room in New York, the lawsuit alleges.

Thompson also says Weinstein's current attorney, Ben Brafman, and another attorney at his firm, Alex Spiro, used deceptive tactics to get audio and video evidence from her.

She says a mutual friend connected her with Spiro in 2017; she says she was under the impression that Brafman's firm was representing Weinstein victims after the release of the New Yorker article that first detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein.

She handed over audio and video evidence of harassment to Spiro and later found out that Brafman was on Weinstein's defense team, the suit says.

