5 things for June 1: Presidential pardons, tariffs, Samantha Bee

(CNN) Rabbit, rabbit! Welcome to a new month. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Presidential pardons

2. Tariffs

JUST WATCHED Trudeau: No sign of US common sense prevailing Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trudeau: No sign of US common sense prevailing 01:45

3. Secret Service

The US Secret Service overpaid presidential campaigns an estimated $4 million for plane travel during the 2016 election , a government watchdog says in a new report obtained by CNN. According to the report, Secret Service officials realized eight months before Election Day that they were using the wrong formula to calculate the costs "but did not ensure the agency reverted to its longstanding policy." The Secret Service, which incurred millions of dollars in travel expenses to provide security during presidential campaigns, said it has asked the campaigns that were overpaid to provide the government refunds. The report did not detail how much each campaign was overpaid, nor did it accuse the campaigns of wrongdoing.

4. Rohingyas

JUST WATCHED UN: Surge in births among Rohingya rape victims Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH UN: Surge in births among Rohingya rape victims 04:07

5. Samantha Bee

JUST WATCHED Baldwin: What Samantha Bee did is beneath her Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Baldwin: What Samantha Bee did is beneath her 04:55

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Jobs, jobs, jobs later this morning, and we could see America's unemployment rate match its lowest point in half a century.

The May jobs report is coming your way later this morning, and we could see America's unemployment rate match its lowest point in half a century.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The show is Trump, and it is sold-out performances everywhere."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Too much bad news can make you sick.

If you want to unplug from the internet for a while, If you want to unplug from the internet for a while, here's your justification

Tom Cruise teases 'Top Gun' sequel

If bad news makes you sick, If bad news makes you sick, this is absolutely the perfect antidote

It's true, teens are ditching Facebook.

Maybe they're tired of scrolling through their aunt's three-paragraph-long flat earth conspiracy theory manifesto, and Maybe they're tired of scrolling through their aunt's three-paragraph-long flat earth conspiracy theory manifesto, and honestly, aren't we all

Dig in to a new "Parts Unknown" with Anthony Bourdain.

This week Anthony Bourdain heads to Hong Kong, but it's the director who really makes the episode special. Asia Argento is a leader of the #MeToo movement, and This week Anthony Bourdain heads to Hong Kong, but it's the director who really makes the episode special. Asia Argento is a leader of the #MeToo movement, and she takes you behind the scenes to see what it's like filming the show amid what she calls "organized chaos."

JUST WATCHED Why Anthony Bourdain loves Hong Kong Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why Anthony Bourdain loves Hong Kong 02:38

TOTAL RECALL

The Stanley Cup finals are currently underway. What two teams are vying for the title? (What?! I'm a sports fan. Sue me!)

a. The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Washington Capitals

b. The Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks

c. The Toledo Mud Hens and the New Orleans Baby Cakes

d. The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights

AND FINALLY ...