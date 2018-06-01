Andrea Constand breaks her silence: 'It was Dr. Huxtable ... Who's going to believe me?'

(CNN) The woman whose accusations against Bill Cosby resulted in the comedian being found guilty of indecent assault is speaking out.

In an episode of NBC's "Dateline" set to air Friday night, Andrea Constand said she initially kept the assault secret because she thought no one would believe her.

"It was Bill Cosby. It was Dr. Huxtable," Constand said, referencing the kindly, sweater-wearing father that Cosby played on television.

"I thought I was the only person that he did this to," she said in a portion of the interview aired on Thursday's edition of NBC's "Nightly News with Lester Holt ." "Who's going to believe me?"

Though dozens of women came forward to accuse Cosby of sexual assault, Andrea Constand's allegations were the only ones tried in court. In April, that case saw Cosby found guilty of drugging and indecently assaulting Constand in 2004.