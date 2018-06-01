Novak Djokovic loses cool but not match at French Open

Story highlights Djokovic beats Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets

Tied 1-1 in sets, Djokovic trailed 5-3 in third

Alexander Zverev saves match point to beat Damir Dzumhur

Elina Svitolina upset in women's draw

(CNN) Novak Djokovic lost his cool at the French Open on Friday but crucially for the Serb, not his third-round match.

Indeed when the 12-time grand slam winner beat a grieving Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 on a gray, wet day in Paris, it marked a continuation of the momentum Djokovic gained in reaching the semifinals of the Rome Masters last month.

Meanwhile, second-seed Alexander Zverev survived for the second straight round by fending off a match point against Damir Dzumhur, 6-2 3-6 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-5. In collecting a maiden top-50 win at a grand slam for the much hyped German, it was a hurdle overcome.

One more win and the 21-year-old reaches a first grand slam quarterfinal.

