US military continues to support Cameroon's military despite US accusations of targeted killings

Washington (CNN) The US military is continuing to provide assistance to military forces from the African nation of Cameroon despite the US ambassador to that country recently accusing Cameroonian troops of carrying out "targeted killings" in its campaign against the country's Anglophone separatists.

The African nation has been beset by violence between the government, which is led by French speakers, and Anglophones who inhabit English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

"There has been no change to the assistance (the Department of Defense) provides to Cameroon as a direct result of violence in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Sheryll Klinkel told CNN.

Following his meeting with President Paul Biya last month, US Amb. Peter Henry Barlerin gave a speech that accused pro-government Cameroonian security forces of conducting "targeted killings, detentions without access to legal support, family, or the Red Cross, and burning and looting of villages."

Barlerin also accused Anglophone separatists of committing "murders of gendarmes, kidnapping of government officials, and burning of schools."

