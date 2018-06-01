Trump says Singapore summit with Kim is back on

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore, a summit he previously canceled in a letter.

Trump received a top-level visitor from North Korea on Friday who came bearing a letter from the country's dictator Kim Jong Un as the two sides work toward a meeting between the two world leaders.

"The relationships are building and that's a very positive thing," he said after the Oval Office meeting with Kim's envoy, Kim Yong Chol, a former spy chief and currently the country's top nuclear negotiator. It's the highest-level meeting between a US president and a North Korean official since 2000.

Asked about Pyongyang's commitment to denuclearization, Trump said: "I think they want to do that. I know they want to do that."

"They want to develop as a country," Trump said.

