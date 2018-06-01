Breaking News

Trump to receive letter from Kim Jong Un

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Fri June 1, 2018

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump was due to receive a letter from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at the White House on Friday, the latest step toward a meeting between the two world leaders.

Trump plans to meet in the Oval Office with Kim's envoy, Kim Yong Chol, the White House said. It's the highest-level meeting between a US president and a North Korean official since 2000.
Top-level US officials have not read the letter from Kim to Trump, but are aware generally of its contents, a person familiar with the matter said. They learned of the letter's substance through diplomatic channels in the absence of reading the letter itself, the person said.
Pompeo says he doesn&#39;t know if Kim-Trump summit will happen
The understanding among the US officials is the letter is generally positive and a step in the right direction toward a meeting between Kim and Trump.
    Kim Yong Chol met this week with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of a potential summit between Trump and Kim.
    That episode is tentatively set for June 12 in Singapore.