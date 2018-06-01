White House pushes for action to keep coal plants from closing

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has asked Energy Secretary Rick Perry to "prepare immediate steps" to keep coal and nuclear power plants from closing, the White House announced on Friday.

"Unfortunately, impending retirements of fuel-secure power facilities are leading to a rapid depletion of a critical part of our nation's energy mix, and impacting the resilience of our power grid," the White House said in a statement, adding that the President has directed the energy secretary "to prepare immediate steps to stop the loss of these resources, and looks forward to receiving his recommendations."

A draft Energy Department memo obtained by CNN identifies nuclear and coal-fired power plants as examples of "fuel-secure plants," and states that federal action is needed to halt shutdowns of that type of power generation capacity.

The memo says that "resources that have a secure on-site fuel supply, including nuclear and coal-fired power plants" are necessary to shore up key energy infrastructure and bolster defense capabilities. US national security "relies on a robust US domestic industrial base, of which the coal, nuclear, and oil and natural gas industries are critical strategic components," according to the directive.

The memo further states that "it is necessary and appropriate" for the department to take action to "temporarily delay retirements of fuel-secure electric generation resources."

