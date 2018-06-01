Half of Texans support stricter gun laws in the US

(CNN) Half of registered voters in Texas support stricter gun laws in the US, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released on Thursday. The poll comes on the heels of a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, on May 18.

In addition to generally supporting stricter laws, 50% also say they support a nationwide ban on the sale of assault weapons, although there is a party divide. Thirty-one percent of Republicans and 83% Democrats support such with independents settling at 50%.

The training of people in schools with guns is important to Texas voters, as they'd rather have armed security officers than armed teachers and school officials, although there is support for both.

A majority supports allowing teachers and school officials to carry guns on school grounds, a controversial issue proposed by President Trump . Seventy-eight percent of Republicans, 72% of men, and 69% of gun owners support such an allowance. Parents who have kids under the age of 18 in schools support this proposition by 56%, with 42% in opposition.

There is higher support (87%) for having armed security officers in schools. No single demographic group opposes this action, with the lowest level of support coming from Democrats at 77%. Every single other group supports this action at over 80%, including parents.

