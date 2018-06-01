Bannon predicts government shutdown over border wall

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon predicts there will be another government shutdown in the near future.

"I believe the government will actually shut down in the run-up to the election," Bannon told CNN's Fareed Zakaria, referring to the midterm elections in November.

What could trigger it, according to Bannon, is a fight over the southern border wall.

"The wall is not just totemic," Bannon said. "The wall is absolutely central to his program."

