(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell joined the calls of his congressional colleagues in asking President Donald Trump to reconsider a fresh round of tariffs levied against US allies in Mexico, Canada and the European Union.

"I hope we pull back from the brink here because these tariffs will not be good for the economy, and I worry that it will slow, if not impeded significantly, the progress we were making economically for the country," he said.

McConnell added that he hopes it ends soon and that he is "not happy about the prospects of a trade war."

The comments came during an economic conference in his home state of Kentucky. McConnell pointed to the impacts that a trade war might have on local employer Toyota and on Kentucky farmers.

House Speaker Paul Ryan issued a strong statement on Thursday evening, writing, "I disagree with this decision."

